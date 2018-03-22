Chipley Band qualifies for State

The Chipley High School Symphonic Band performed with a high level of artistry earlier this month at the Florida Bandmasters Association District Two Concert Band Music Performance Assessment (MPA) on March 8. The band performed before a large audience in the CHS Auditorium, which was the site of the two day event featuring 24 bands from the surrounding counties. The 50-member Chipley ensemble performed Karl King’s “Big Four March”, “Air from County Derry” arranged by Joseph Kriens, and Charles Carter’s “Symphonic Overture.” The program was evaluated by a panel of three judges who assigned Superior rating to the band, the highest rating possible. The band also received a Superior from the adjudicator in the sightreading room, where the band performed a march and an overture for the first time, having never seen either piece of music before entering the room.

“I am very humbled by the strong team effort and high level of musical performance that this year’s band has achieved, both on the football field and in the concert hall,” said CHS Band Director Richard Davenport. By earning not only Superior ratings, but also “A’s” in every sub caption, the Chipley Band has earned a spot at the FBA State Concert Band Performance Assessment to be held at the Panama City Civic Center on May 1 & 2. The CHS Symphonic Band is scheduled to perform at 3:00pm on May 2.

While marking the 26th consecutive year the band has earned a Superior rating at District Concert Band MPA, one other milestone was achieved by the CHS Band at this event. This year’s Band Senior Class will graduate having earned Superior ratings at every District Marching and Concert Band event in their CHS career, a testament to the tradition of excellence the students have maintained in the CHS Band program.

The CHS Symphonic Band will spend the next few weeks preparing for State MPA, and for their annual Spring Concert scheduled for Friday, May 11. This year’s Spring Concert will show the talents of the many students involved in the “Spirit of the Tiger” Band through both small and large ensemble performances. Admission is free to this 6:00pm event in the CHS Auditorium.