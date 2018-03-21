Waters obit

Mrs. Annie Lee Waters, age 75 of Columbus, Georgia and formerly of Graceville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday March 17, 2018 at the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.

She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter: Annette Marie Waters; Charlene Marie Shannon “CeCe” (her special Hawaiian Kaikamahine) like a daughter, Latonga Brown; three grandchildren: Sacher G. Dickson, Jr. and wife Becky, Trazetta R. Newman and husband Victor Sr. and Antonio Dickson and Tiffany Dunbar; four great grandchildren: Victor Newman, Jr.; Victoria R. Newman, Vincent R. Newman and Anika Dickson; one sister: Minnie Lee Russ; two brothers-in-law, George Waters and wife Marion and Leroy Waters and wife Tammy, two sisters-in-law; Ollie Daniels and Bobbie Ann Hall, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday March 23, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 P.M. at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 24th at 11:00 A.M. at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 5382 Old U. S. Road in Marianna, Florida with the Rev. Joe Tripp officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.