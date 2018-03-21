NRCS seeks partners for easement restoration

WASHINGTON — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking assistance to complete restoration work of degraded wetlands, floodplains and forestlands. NRCS is requesting proposals from qualified individuals and organizations to implement restoration activities on eligible easement properties. Up to $250 million is available for these restoration projects in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Pacific Islands Area – Guam, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Potential applicants should review the funding opportunity, USDA-NRCS-US-WRP-ACEP- EWPP-HFRP-18-01, at https://www.grants.gov/, which includes application materials and submission procedures. Applications must be received by May 18, 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

“This request streamlines the restoration process and improves customer service while also allowing restoration entities of all sizes to submit proposals,” said USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey. “We always are looking for ways to improve our conservation efforts.” Restoration activities may include: designing restoration plans, installing conservation practices including structural and vegetative, construction management and inspection. Agreements will be three years in length.

Restoring wetland, floodplain, or forestland easements provide an abundance of benefits including: improving water quality downstream; protecting nearby towns and other areas from flooding; enhancing and protecting wildlife habitat; and providing outdoor recreational and educational opportunities.

All complete and compliant proposals will be reviewed by an NRCS technical review panel established by the Chief of NRCS. Recommended proposals will be distributed to the applicable NRCS state conservationists for final selection. For more information on wetland, floodplain and forestland easements, visit the NRCS easements page.