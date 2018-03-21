McCormick obit

Mr. Michael Shay McCormick, age 62, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 20, 2018 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. He was born April 22, 1955 in Shreveport, LA.

Shay was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Rayburn McCormick and a brother, Kevin McCormick.

Mr. McCormick served faithfully 32 years with Bonifay Fire Department and worked 11 years with the Holmes County EMS. In 1995 he and his wife became the owners of Jerkins, Inc. He was a member of First Baptist Church Bonifay where he served as a deacon for many years. Shay enjoyed being a private pilot and spending time at the beach and on the bay.

Shay is survived by his wife of 42 years, Terri Taylor McCormick of Bonifay, FL; his parents, Carol and Jackie Baggett of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Nicholas McCormick and Micah McCormick and wife Dena both of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Taylor Shea McCormick, Racheal McCormick, Jewelianna McCormick and Alexzandrea Smith all of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Lane McCormick and wife Leslie of Tallahassee, FL and Warren Bailey and wife Amber of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Lee Ann Swindle and husband Roger of Bonifay, FL; mother-in-law, Betty Taylor of Bonifay, FL; sister-in-law, Tracy Scott and husband Tim of Bonifay, FL; eight nieces and nephews, Seth Swindle and wife Whitney, Jeremy McCormick, Savannah Swindle, Jackson McCormick, Isabella Scott, Wallace Bailey, Meredith Bailey and Aaron Bailey; one great-niece, McClain Swindle.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 23, 2018, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Seth Swindle, Rev. Shelly Chandler, Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Rodd Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Bonifay Fire Department, 809 South Waukesha Street, Bonifay, FL 32425 or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 311 North Waukesha Street, Bonifay, FL 32425.