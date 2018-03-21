Benjamin Lee Hill Sr., 74, of Marianna, died Monday, March 19, 2018 at Signature Healthcare of Marianna.

A native of Marianna, FL, Mr. Hill resided in Jackson County where he was employed by the Florida State Hospital Forensics division for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Lee Hill; father, Henry K Hill; daughter, Mary Ellen Hill and son, Benjamin Lee Hill Jr.

Survivors include his son, Sean Hill; three grandchildren, Hunter Hill, Deanna Hill, and Kaylee Hill and one sister, Shirley Hill Melvin and her husband, Jimmy Hill, of Marianna, FL.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, March 23, 2018 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, FL with Pastor Jack Hollis officiating. Interment will follow at Cypress Community Cemetery in Cypress, FL with James and Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.