Whitney obit

Mrs. Iris Marlene Whitney, age 62, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 19, 2018 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born July 11, 1955 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Robert Harris and Emma Lorene Marsh Harris.

In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard ‘Rickey’ Whitney, II, one son, Nicholas Whitney and one brother, Larry Harris.

Mrs. Whitney is survived by two sons, Jeremy Whitney and wife Haylei of Bonifay, FL and Richard Whitney, III of Panama City, FL; five brothers, Tim Harris of Westville, FL, Steve Harris and wife Susan of Bonifay, FL, Stanley Harris of Bonifay, FL, Dennis Harris of Bonifay, FL and Clint Harris of Bonifay, FL; five sisters, Karen Hendrix and husband Gerald of Westville, FL, Carolyn Hendrix of Bonifay, FL, Jean Bevens and husband Elmer of Bonifay, FL, Joan Biddle of Bonifay, FL and Judy Bailey and husband Bobby of Pensacola, FL; three grandchildren, Dustin Dickens and wife Kristina, Brandon Gilley and Addyson Whitney; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Harris Chapel Church with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.