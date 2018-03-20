Walls obit

Rachel Renee’ Walls, age 25 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 17, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, Florida.

Rachel was born on April 7, 1992 in Scottsboro, Alabama to Ralph and Roxanne Harper Walls. A graduate of Chipley High School, Rachel was a member of the JROTC, the National Honor Society, and the basketball team. After high school she enlisted and served in the United States Army. She loved everything the outdoors had to offer, especially being on the water, whether it was swimming, tubing, or riding her boat. She was a gifted mechanic who enjoyed fast cars. If she wasn’t working on cars she could be found riding her horse Skittles, or with her first “child”, her beloved poodle, Corona. Of all the things she loved, her family and friends brought her the most joy. Rachel embodied the Golden Rule,“ Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. She will be sorely missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Roxanne Walls and step-father Dave Faber of Chipley, Florida; father: Ralph Walls of Chipley, Florida; her wife: Skylar Thomas of Chipley, Florida; one daughter: Rayna Renee’ Walls of Chipley, Florida; four sisters: Regan Walls, Courtney Faber, Corrie Faber, and Cassie Faber all of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Michael Faber of Chipley, Florida.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1P.M. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery on Lovewood Road in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Friday, March 23, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Chipley.

Her wishes were to be carried to her final resting place by horse and buggy. If you would like to see the procession to cemetery the family ask for friends to be at the cemetery by 12:45 P.M.