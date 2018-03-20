Trotter obit

William Fred Trotter passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at his home, with family at his side, after a long illness.

Mr. Trotter was a native of Carroll County, Mississippi and came to Marianna in 1954. He worked for Graham Air Force Base until it closed in 1963. He began working for Sunland in 1963 and retired after 27 years in 1992. Mr. Trotter is an Army veteran serving from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis P. and Ila Maude Gant Trotter; brothers, L.P., Herman, and Norman Trotter of Mississippi; sisters, Irene Osborn of Mississippi and Catherine Neal of Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Ferguson Trotter of 61 years; son, William Paul Trotter of Marianna; grandsons, Brandon Paul and Ryan Jay Trotter of Cumming, GA.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Bascom, FL.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.