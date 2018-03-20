Pacher obit

Esperanza (Hope) Valenzuela Pacher passed away on March 16, 2018 with her family by her side. She was born in Marathon, Texas on January 3, 1931 to Pedro and Paz Valenzuela.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Larry Valenzuela, Frank Valenzuela, Marie (Valenzuela) White and Pola Valenzuela.

At an early age, her family moved 30 miles west to Alpine, Texas because it had the only high school in the area where Mexican-American children could attend and graduate from a secondary school. She received her college education at Texas Western University, now known as the University of Texas El Paso. She obtained her nursing degree and worked in El Paso.

While working there she met John Pacher, Jr. and they were married on August 6, 1955.

They had four children, Jean Pacher Adams (Michael) of Panama City, Florida; Joseph Pacher (deceased); Billy Pacher (Brenda) of Panama City, Florida; and James Pacher (Ryan) of Mobile, Alabama. She leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Hope led an active life, moving often with John and her children as his Air Force career took them around the United States and overseas to bases in Libya, Germany and the Azores.

Funeral services for Hope will be held on March 24 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 10:30. After the Mass, there will be a procession to the Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida where a short graveside service will be held.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.