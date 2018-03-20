Marlowe obit

Mrs. Rosie Elaine Marlowe, age 70, of Caryville, Florida passed away March 19, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born February 1, 1948 in Holmes County Florida to the late Marvin Harcus and Camella Childree Harcus.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marlowe was preceded in death by one sister, Viola Harcus and one brother, Glen Harcus.

Mrs. Marlowe is survived by her husband of 53 years, Truman Marlowe, Sr. of Caryville, FL; three sons, Truman Marlowe, Jr. of Chipley, FL, James Marlowe of Caryville, FL and David Marlowe of Caryville, FL; one daughter, Leah Gardner and husband Doug of Tallahassee, FL; one brother, Floyd Harcus and wife Sue of Caryville, FL; one sister, Sharon Segers and husband Buford of Caryville, FL; four grandchildren, Cody Massa, Sidney Gardner, Samantha Gardner and Jennifer Marlowe.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 22, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold McKissic officiating. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.