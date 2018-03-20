FHP looking for suspect

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently looking for Mathew Lewis Sparks (29 yoa) of Ponce de Leon. Sparks was involved in a hit and run crash on March 17. He was identified as the driver of the vehicle that was traveling west on Sunrise Circle that violated the path of another vehicle. Sparks then fled the scene of the crash on foot. While searching his vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Sparks for the following charges:

Possession of controlled substance with intent (methamphetamines) (Felony)

Driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender) (Felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Leaving the scene of crash (Misdemeanor)

Attaching tag not assigned (Misdemeanor)

Any information, please contact Trooper T. Golden at 850-873-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-689-TIPS (8477).