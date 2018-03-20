Chipley man sentenced in fatal stabbing

Monday, just eight months after the fatal stabbing of Wendell Holmes, a sentence was handed down ordering Christopher Kelly to spend 40 years in prison.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on June 24, 2017, after the caller advised that a client of the Tropical Paradise Assisted Living Facility had physically attacked another client and was bleeding.

Minutes after arriving on the scene, deputies were approached by a man with blood on his hands and clothing. The man, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Kelley of Chipley, immediately stated to deputies, “I killed him.”

During the investigation, WCSO learned that Kelley believed the victim, Wendell Holmes, had stolen money from him and confronted him.

Kelley has been held without bond in the Washington County Jail since his arrest in June.