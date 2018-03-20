The City of Chipley has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers on 4th Street from Old Bonifay Road to Glenwood Avenue, including residents in the Maybelle Way Mobile Home Park. The notice was issued due to a water main break and began at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

This is only a precautionary measure being done until they can positively assure customers that the water is safe. The City of Chipley apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will be making every effort to return water service to normal operation as soon as possible.

As a precaution, they advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient; as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The Water System will be collecting samples immediately after the repairs are made to make sure no contaminants entered the system during the time the work was being completed. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Customers will be notified by an orange door-hanger when this precautionary boil water notice has been lifted.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.