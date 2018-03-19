Spanish Trail Opry, April 14 & 15

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will again honor legendary country music with their Spanish Trail Opry, Saturday, April 14th at 7:00pm and Sunday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy timeless country music classics by artists like Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Floyd Cramer and more. Several well-known performers from the area will participate in this show including recording artist, Artie Rodriquez “The Singin’ Lawman” of Walton County; Rhonda Lewis; Jenny Hammond; Kevin Russell; Jimmy Miller, A. D. Davis; Brian Tice and Shelby Lord.

The country band will consist of A.D. Davis on drums, Doug Salter on keyboard, Jamie Skipper on lead guitar; Kirk Thompson on bass guitar; A.J. Thompson on acoustic guitar; and Jimmy Miller on steel guitar. The opry style will be completed by southern gentleman and M.C. Emory Wells.

Get your tickets early because last year’s show sold out. Reserved seating tickets are $15 and are available now online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. Call 638-9113 or 850-326-3685 for more information.