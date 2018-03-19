Joan J. Gore, age 66 of Graceville, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Joan was born on September 11, 1951 in Donalsonville, Georgia to Elmer Lee Jordan and Velma Mae Price. A resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1992, Joan enjoyed shopping and collecting Baby Dolls, and was an awesome mother to her children. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her loving grandchildren. She embodied toughness, having survived Breast Cancer on two separate occasions. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Andrew Daniel Gore; grandson: Caleb Toole.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Nickolas Gerald Gore of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Nikki Yates and husband Jason Fears of Malone, Florida; step-father: Claude Endicott of Coleman, Alabama; sisters: Julia Lee Nightingale and husband Alonzo of Lake Suzy, Florida, Donna Elizabeth Robinson and husband Gary of Coleman, Alabama; grandchildren: Lilli Alyene Toole and husband Eddie Reeder, Robert Logan McCallister, Maecie Joanna-Jean McCallister, Chelsea Rae Toole; great grandchildren: Allie Crystal Toole, Taytum Rae Toole, Adalynn Claire Reeder.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.