Penny obit

Mattie Pearl Penny, age 90, passed from this life Friday, March 16, 2018 at The Courtyard Nursing Home in Marianna, FL.

She was born in Malone, FL on November 16, 1927 to William Franklin and Litha Jane Floyd. Mattie Pearl worked as a seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Perry Mack Penny.

Mattie Pearl is survived by her three sons: Franklin Dowling Penny and wife Deloris of Bonifay, FL, Perry Penny and wife Alise of Newton, GA, and Donald Wayne Penny and wife Linda of Sneads, FL; one daughter, Shelia Smith and husband Mickey of Cottondale, FL; four siblings: Robert Floyd, Hosie Floyd, Ellis Floyd and Willie Myrl Davis; nine grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Sapp Holiness Church with the Rev. Gerald Vickery and Rev, Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in the Sapp Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00P.M., Monday, March 19, 2018 at Sapp Holiness Church.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.