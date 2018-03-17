Wilkinson obit

Raymond Wilkinson, age 84 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

He was born on April 26, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, to Raymond Wilkinson and Mildred Scheer. He became a resident of Chipley five years ago coming from Daytona Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons: Steven and Tom Wilkinson and Roland Barrow Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Ruby Nell Wilkinson of Chipley; son, Greg Wilkinson and wife Glenda of Chipley; step-son, Ronald Barrow of Chipley; two step-daughters: Dorothy Glasgow and husband John of Chipley, and Susan Munns and husband Charles of Chipley; brother, Kenneth Wilkinson; three sisters: June Cesar, Delores Southerland and Sharon Zerbro; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.