Pledger obit

Neta Bell Pledger, 96, of the Hasty Pond Community died Friday, March 16, 2018 at her residence.

Neta was born February 28, 1922, in Altha. She was native and life long resident of Jackson county. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Josie Shelton of Altha; her husband, E.T. Pledger; daughter, Nancy Jo Vickery (Wilburn) of Cantonment, Fl.

She is survived by her children, Marjorie Lipford and husband, Millard of Marianna, Fl, Charles Pledger and wife, Barbara, of Marianna, Fl, Carolyn Vickery and husband, James Earl of Cantonment, Fl, Tommy Pledger and Ann Kirkland of Marianna, Fl; 16 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 40 great-great grandchildren; three great-great-great grandchildren.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna with Rev. John Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Hasty Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.