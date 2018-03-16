Sanders obit

Mrs. Scarlat Brooke Sanders, 55 of Chipley went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2018 at home.

She was born November 11, 1962 in Rochester, New York to Edmond Victor Foisy and Cecelia Roberge. She had lived in Chipley for the past 30 years coming from Sarasota, Florida. She loved raising dogs, many she trained as service dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Timothy Sanders of Chipley, Florida; 2 sons: Rhett Sanders and Buddy Hedrick both of Chipley, Florida; 2 daughters: Tara Brooks and husband Charles of Panama City, Florida and Tiffany Sanders of Bradenton, Florida; brother: Steve Foisy of Illinois; sister: Rainah Goldfeather of Alachua, Florida; 5 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held March 17, 2018 at 2p.m. at White Oak Cemetery with Rev. Ernie Grey officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.