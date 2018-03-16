Ellis obit

Cynthia Ann Ellis, 71, of Malone, died Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Marianna Pavilion.

Cynthia was born October 12, 1946 in New Orleans, LA to the late Galitan and Dorothy Canman. She loved to ride her bicycle, listen to 60’s and 70’s music, visit everyone around town, and spend time with her family.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Galitan and Dorothy Canman; her loving husband of 38 years, Larry H. Ellis; one brother, Joey Canman; one sister, Arlene Eagen and one son in law, Dennis Peters.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Peters; her son, Michael Ellis and wife, Nicole; one sister, Lynn Chacon; three grand children, Sierra Roscoe and husband, Fred, Samuel Ellis, and Kiley Ellis and one great grandchild, Abbi Roscoe; caregiver, Denise Fears, and a very special friend, Flora Beard.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ken Beard officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.