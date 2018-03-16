Convicted sexual offender arrested for failing to register

Washington County Sheriff’s Office puts a registered sexual offender behind bars for failing to comply with requirements of the offender designation.

Sheriff Crews and Washington County Sheriff’s Office hold a zero tolerance for those that do not follow the strict guidelines set forth by Florida state laws when it comes to sexual offenders and predators registered within Washington County. Deputies are also required to conduct an address verification of these offenders’ and predators’ listed addresses, which must be verified in person as frequently as monthly.

“We will do everything within our powers to have as close to a constant eye on these registered offenders within our county as possible,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews.

Jerrin Tyrelle Reed, a registered sexual offender in Washington County after being convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation in 2010, failed to comply with the registration requirements as required by Florida Statute and was booked into the Washington County Jail after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Reed, who has a registered address of 1588 St. Mary’s Road in Caryville, received an address verification visit from WCSO deputies on January 28, 2018, but failed to report to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and complete his required bi-annual registration in February.

“Sexual offenders and predators must report to our office and register their information by Florida law on months specific to them,” states Sheriff Crews. “We also perform the address verifications throughout the year to make sure they are where they are supposed to be. As sexual predators are registered a community bulletin is sent out.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to make yourself aware of who is living in your neighborhood. You can find this information by utilizing the Florida Registered Sexual Offender and Predators site at http://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/ to conduct a neighborhood search.

“Again, we want to remind citizens, if you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. Do not hesitate to report suspicious activity to our office for investigation,” says Crews.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.