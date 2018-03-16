Chipola College news

CHIPOLA PERFORMING ARTS EVENTS IN APRIL

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will host several events in April.

Chipola Theatre will hold open auditions for “The Cat in the Hat LIVE,”Tuesday, April 3, at 5 p.m., in the Center for the Arts. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up. Everyone’s favorite cat comes to life May 10 in this theatrical adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic. Like Chipola Theatre on Facebook, or contact Director Charles Sirmon at 718-2227 or sirmonc@chipola.edu

Jazzmatazz 2018 is set for April 12–13. Evening performances are Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m. The annual shows by Chipola’s award-winning Show Choir will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the group under the direction of Angie White and Dr. Josh Martin. Tickets—$10—are available in the box office.

Chipola guitar instructor Christopher Mrofchak will present a free concert Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m., in the Experimental Theatre of the Center for the Arts. Mrofchak studied classical performance at Youngstown State University. He was awarded a graduate assistantship to Florida State University where he earned a Master’s degree. Mrofchak is pursuing a Doctorate of Musical Arts at FSU under renowned pedagogue Bruce Holzman. Mrofchak’s treatise will consider solo works of Takashi Yoshimatsu.

Chipola College and Florida State University’s The Institute on World War II and the Human Experience are hosting a collaborative exhibit, “Artistic Expression through Conflict: The Use of Art in World War II.” The exhibit will be open weekdays through April 18. The exhibit will temporarily close during Spring Break, March 19-23. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-Noon.

The Chipola Sophomore Cabaret featuring music majors is Friday, April 20, at 6 p.m., in the Experimental Theatre. Tickets—$5—include a sweet dessert and the sounds of selected Chipola voice, piano and instrumental majors as they perform their sophomore recitals.

Chipola’s Spring Ensemble Concert is set for Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts Main Theatre. Featuring the College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Community Chorus, Rock and Jazz Band and the new Wind Ensemble, the free event is open to the public.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 718-2420.

JACKSON COUNTY AND CHIPOLA HOST 5TH GRADE CAREER FAIRS

MARIANNA—Chipola College and Jackson County Schools recently collaborated on a series of Fifth Grade Career Fairs in local schools.

Phyllis Daniels, Jackson County Schools Director of Career and Adult Education, and Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Chipola Workforce and Economic Development, spearheaded the efforts. Fairs were held at Sneads, Cottondale, Malone and Riverside Elementary Schools.

Daniels said, “I’m a realist. I think it’s important that students understand and make a connection between careers and what they’re learning in the classroom.”

Representatives from various professions set up stations to discuss connections between school and careers. These included: Agriculture: Phyllis Daniels (SES/GR), Cottondale FFA (CES/GR) Ty Daniels (Malone), Charlene Beebe (RES); Construction: Thomas Byrd, Hank Daniels; Culinary: Jack Noonan, Sodexo; Emergency Services: Chief Scott Birge, JCFR; Engineering: Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Workforce, and Sal Arnaldo, Chipola Civil Engineering Technology instructor.

Gilmore said, “We’re learning that we have to plant the seeds early to get students focused on career options after high school. The career representatives did a great job of engaging the students in the real-life applications of their school work.”

CHIPOLA MATH OLYMPIC WINNERS

MARIANNA—Some 200 students representing 13 area high schools participated in the 34th annual Chipola College Math Olympiad on March 9.

Students competed individually on written exams in Algebra I and II, Geometry, Trigonometry and Scholarship. Teams competed in three Ciphering competitions and for Team Awards that are earned through highest combined scores on the written exams. The students earned medals and trophies, and were treated to lunch. The event concluded with an awards ceremony in the Center for the Arts.

Overall team winners are: first (tie), Chipley High, team members: Jenna Gilmore, Hannah Sanderson, Will Taylor; Blountstown High, team members: Sierra Helgerson, Kade Turner, Brayden Hand, (second) And Marianna High, Caroline Brunner, Aaron Whitfield, Ben Wiggins.

Ciphering team winners are:

Algebra I—first, Roulhac Middle, team members: Will Taylor, Abby Chomos, Audrey Holley; second, Blountstown Middle, team members: Brayden Hand, Jenna Schrock, Jack Taylor.

Algebra II—first, Chipley High, team members: Jenna Gilmore, Jayla Kindlespire; second, Marianna High, team members: James Clikas, Jarod Roney, Ben Wiggins.

Geometry—first, Blountstown High, team members: Kade Turner, Morgan Yoder, Caroline Hurst; second, Marianna Middle/ High, team members: Aaron Whitfield, Abigail Callahan, Alyssa Purvis.

Individual award winners by category are:

Algebra I—first, Roulhac Middle, Will Taylor; second, Blountstown Middle, Brayden Hand; third, Roulhac Middle, Abby Chomos; fourth, Blountstown Middle, Jenna Schrock; fifth (tie), Roulhac Middle, Audrey Holley; and Blountstown Middle, Jack Taylor; sixth, Marianna Middle, Caroline Brunner; seventh, Grand Ridge, Abigail Hicks; eighth, Marianna Middle, Payton Edenfield; ninth, Marianna Middle, Mattie Rooks; tenth, Poplar Springs, Kayleigh Bass.

Algebra II—first, Blountstown High, Sierra Helgerson; second, Chipley High, Jenna Gilmore; third, Chipley High, Leo Pan; fourth, Holmes County High, Tristen Nored; fifth, Blountstown High, Trevor Schrock; sixth, Cottondale High, Dashayla Brown; seventh, Malone High, Ian Baxley; eighth, Chipley High, Jayla Kindelspire; ninth, Liberty County High, Justin Day; tenth, Marianna High, Ben Wiggins.

Geometry—first, Marianna High, Aaron Whitfield; second, Marianna High, Abigail Callahan; third, Sneads High, Erin Smith; fourth, Altha Public, Alex DeGolyer; fifth, Blountstown High, Kade Turner; sixth, Holmes County High, Rylan Evans; seventh, Chipley High, Hannah Sanderson; eighth, Vernon High, Rae Wycuff; ninth, Vernon High, Jada Brown; tenth, Blountstown High, Morgan Yoder.

Trigonometry—first, Chipley High, Austin Berry; second, Chipley High, Nathaniel Bowen; third, Vernon High, Lana Bush; fourth, Cottondale High, Joey Jackson; fifth, Chipley High, Grant Smelcer; sixth, Altha Public, Harley Willis; seventh, Holmes County High, Sidney Revels; eighth, Holmes County High, P.J. Hooper; ninth, Holmes County High, Bubba Nelson; tenth, Graceville High, Clark Dohrenwend.

Scholarship—first, Chipley High, Lila Chan; second, Chipley High, Jamison York; third, Holmes County High, Jacob Murley; fourth, Cottondale High, Tanner Andress; fifth, Blountstown High, Brett Phinney; sixth, Graceville High, Clark Dohrenwend; seventh, Holmes County High, Shauni Hooper.

CHIPOLA TRANSFER DAY

Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) recently hosted the Fourth Annual College Transfer Day. Students met with university recruiters from across the Southeast to explore transfer requirements and scholarships. The following universities were represented: Baptist College of Florida, FAMU Student Affairs & Animal Sciences, FSU Panama City, Troy University-Dothan and PC campus, UF and UWF. Chipola Bachelor’s degree programs in Business, Teacher Education and Nursing were also represented. Chipola SSS holds workshops throughout the year to enhance student development and to assist students in furthering their education.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS VISIT FSU/FAMU ENGINEERING

Chipola College sophomore engineering majors recently toured the FAMU/FSU College of Engineering with Bonnie Smith, Chipola ACE Director/Honors Advisor. The students learned about innovative research being conducted at the college.

KEIHN IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Shawn Keihn is Chipola College’s Career Employee for March. Shawn Keihn serves as a Department Associate in the Instructional Affairs Department and has worked at the college since 2008.

ANDERSON TALKS BIODIVERSITY AT CHIPOLA

Dr. Anderson, Professor Emeritus FSU, botanist/taxonomist, and curator, was guest lecturer for Chipola College classes of environmental science. He described the Apalachicola River Basin, one of the 5 hotspots for biodiversity in the U.S. Other themes in the lecture included: taxonomy, flowers, seeds and pollination. He linked his expertise on Cannabis with professional forensic experiences and emphasized how the field of botany could impact student careers in teaching, law enforcement, agriculture, environmental engineering and consulting. The lecture was third in a program of study designed by Billy Bailey, Florida Caverns State Park Specialist.

CAREERSOURCE CEO SPEAKS AT CHIPOLA

Michelle Dennard, President and CEO of CareerSource Florida, recently spoke to the Chipola College faculty about the talent pipeline in Florida. CareerSource is a nonprofit, public-private policy and investment board of business and government leaders charged with guiding workforce development in Florida. Dennard is an alumna of Chipola College, and a graduate of both the Florida State University College of Business and College of Law.

CHIPOLA INDIANS FINISH SECOND IN STATE TOURNAMENT

OCALA—The Chipola Indians (22-8) finished as runner-up in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII Men’s Basketball Tournament, falling 92-67 to Panhandle Conference foe Northwest Florida State in the championship game of the tournament on March 10.

It was the teams’ fourth meeting of the season with Chipola winning only one of those matchups, a 98-91 homecoming win on Feb. 17.

Chipola head coach Bret Campbell, said, “We’re proud of our guys. We were a little short-handed and ran out of steam in the championship game, but I thought we battled well in the state tournament.”

Three Chipola players were named to the All-Tournament Team: Brandon Mahan, Shamarkus Kennedy and JJ Miles.

Chipola trounced St. Petersburg 93-72 in the semi-final round of the tournament on March 9.

The Indians beat Eastern Florida State 77-63 in the opening round on March 7. Brandon Mahan led the Indians with 26 points. Deric Patton scored 18. Keishawn Brewton scored 14. Shamarkus Kennedy had 9 blocks on the night. During the broadcast, announcers referred to the Indians as the “magnificent seven,” as only seven players dressed out for the game.

Coach Campbell said he’s hot on the recruiting trail and focused on helping his current players finish well in the classroom. Campbell, said, “The percentage of our sophomores who move up to Division 1 is among the highest in the country. We are very proud to create opportunities for student-athletes to move on and play at the next level.”

CHIPOLA BASEBALL TO HOST PENSACOLA MARCH 24

MARIANNA—The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (16-6, 3-1) play at Pensacola, March 20 and 22, before returning home to host Pensacola in a Saturday, March 24, double-header at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Chipola took 3 wins in a 4-game series with Tallahassee, March 7, 8 and 10. The Indians split a March 10 double-header with the Eagles, losing 6-3 in game one. Chipola won game one, 5-1. Morgan McCullough was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Jose Visaez (2-0) was the winning pitcher with 7 strikeouts in 5 innings. Andrew Grogan picked up the save.

Chipola scored a 4-2 win over Tallahassee on March 8. Phillip Sanderson (4-0) earned the win for Chipola in 8 innings of work. Jared Howell picked up her third save of the season. Alex Web, two for three at the plate, led the Indians offensively. Edmond Americaan went 2 for 4.

Chipola beat Tallahassee 9-1 on March 7. Jared Howell was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. Francisco Urbaez and Morgan McCullough both went 2 for 4. Andrew Grogan (4-0) earned the win for Chipola with 5 strikeouts and one earned run in 7 innings.

Chipola had to largely start over with its lineup after seven hitters from last year’s state and national championship team departed. Catcher Max Guzman is batting .478 on the year. Outfielder Edmond Americaan is hitting .368 with 8 stolen bases. Francisco Urbaez has a .358 average. Morgan McCullough is hitting .352.

Returning RHP Andrew Grogan is 4-0 with one save. He recently signed to play at the University of North Carolina next year. Right-hander Phillip Sanderson is also 4-0.

Coach Jeff Johnson had a great recruiting class, picking up C/1B Alex Webb, INF Morgan McCullough, C Austin Bates and RHPs Trevor Holloway and Weston Bizzle.

Read more at https://www.baseballamerica.com/college/2018-junior-college-preview/#1cQIK9q9ef1i2C6D.99.

TOP-RANKED CHIPOLA SOFTBALL AT HOME THIS WEEK

TO HOST CHINESE NATIONAL TEAM MARCH 28

MARIANNA—The top-ranked Chipola College softball team (30-0, 2-0) swept Northwest in their conference opener (10-2, 9-1) on March 13. Both games were shortened due to the run rule.

Chipola hosts several games during Spring Break, including a Saturday, March 17, double-header with Pensacola at 1 and 3 p.m. On Wednesday, March 21, Chipola hosts Tallahassee for a double-header at 4 and 6 p.m. The Lady Indians host Northwest, Saturday, March 24, at 1 and 3 p.m.

Chipola will host the Chinese National Team in a doubleheader on Wednesday, March 28. Games are scheduled in the afternoon with exact times to be announced soon.

Chipola is first in both the state and national polls with a perfect 30-0 record as of March 15. Chipola has scored 212 runs and surrendered only 23 runs in 30 games. They have shut out their opponents in half of their matchups.

Alexis Grampp leads the Indians’ offense with a .478 average. She has 31 RBI and 5 homeruns. Candela Figueroa is batting .453 with 39 stolen bases.

Three aces lead Chipola’s pitching assault: Morgan Goree (10-0), Krystal Goodman (10-0) and freshman Amy Woodham (5-0).

To see Chipola games live, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.