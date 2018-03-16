BCF hosts challenging Regional Evangelism Conference

On Monday, March 12, over two hundred church leaders, students, and aspiring evangelists filed into the R. G. Lee Chapel on the campus of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville to attend the West Florida Regional Evangelism Conference. The conference, sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention (FBC) and coordinated by Regional Catalysts Lewis Miller and Wayne Briant, featured keynote speakers Willy Rice, Senior Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater, Craig Connor, the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in Panama City, and Shaun Pillay, Evangelism and D-Groups Leader at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

The theme for this year’s powerful one-day evangelism event was “Engaging in Gospel Conversations.” Following a brief welcome by Regional Catalyst Lewis Miller, there were three short, insightful sessions dedicated to explaining the theological, practical, and personal basis for evangelism. Afterwards, Miller facilitated a time of questions and answers with the three speakers, allowing participants to see into the very heart of these men who so visibly desire to reach the lost.

In addition to being fed spiritually, participants enjoyed a free steak dinner before the evening portion of the conference. Following the meal and fellowship time, students and visitors gathered once more in the chapel for an inspirational time of praise and worship presented by a joint choir under the direction of BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis. The concluding messages by Rice and Connor focused on simplifying evangelism and making it a greater priority, both of which are part of the heartbeat of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” BCF’s registered trademark.

Participants at the conference left encouraged and ready to engage in the critical gospel conversation, aiming to prioritize evangelism, and reach the lost. For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.