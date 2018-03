Mrs. Gladys Wiggette, age 73, of Covington, Georgia and formerly of Jacob City, Florida passed recently.

She is survived by four brothers: Maxie Walker of Jacob City, Florida; Jimmy Walker of Dacoma, Washington; J.C. Russ of Chipley, Florida; J.B. Russ of Dothan, Alabama; and a brother in law, Arthur Lee Rhynes of Jacob City, Florida.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Local information provided by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.