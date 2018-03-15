Warrant served leads to additional charges

A Washington County man will face new felony charges stemming from the execution of a State Probation warrant.

Just before 4 a.m., Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Holmes Valley Road. Deputies received information that Gary Wayne Corbin, 33, of Chipley, was currently staying at the residence.

Corbin, who was wanted on an active felony violation of probation warrant out of Jackson County for conspiracy to commit or obtain a controlled substance by fraud, was found hiding under a pile of clothes in the corner of a bedroom.

Corbin was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. During transport, Corbin attempted to chew on what he stated was “a corner of a bag”.

A search of the patrol vehicle where Corbin was sitting led deputies to a plastic bag which appeared to be wet. A crystal-like substance known as Methamphetamine was found beside the plastic bag.

Corbin has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, at this time.

