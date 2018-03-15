Pittman obit

Hilda Geraldine Pittman, 97, left this earthly home on March 13th, 2018 to live in her Heavenly Home prepared for her, by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, to live eternally with him and the Father.

The oldest of four children born to C.C. and Gertrude McNeal on April 20th, 1920 in Gordon, AL. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. A member of First Baptist Church of Marianna, where she particularly enjoyed her Sunday School Class. She began her working career at Hightower Pharmacy in Marianna. She worked off and on while raising a family. After moving to Marianna, she served as a Pink Lady at Jackson Hospital and spent many years in charge of the Gift Shop.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings including her brothers, Robert McNeal and Curtis McNeal and sister, Marjorie Rowley. Also, her husband of almost 63 years, E.K. Pittman (Kent).

She is survived by her two children, Patricia Gay and husband, Ed (Pete) Gay of Bellville, Texas; son, Edward Kent Pittman, Jr. and wife, Linda of Crawfordville, Florida, two nephews, three nieces, six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Revs. Jonathan Gay and Mike Evans officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. She will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, FL.

The family will receive and greet guest one hour prior to funeral services.

The family ask in lieu of flowers, you make a contribution to the American Cancer Society or your local Hospice.