Kindig inducted into prestigious honor society

Jenna Kindig was recently inducted into the campus chapter of the prestigious Mortar Board National College Senior Honor Society at Mississippi State University. Founded in 1918, Columbus, Ohio-based Mortar Board is considered the nation’s premier honor society for college seniors. Students selected for membership must be in the top 35 percent of their junior class and demonstrate a commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

Jenna is a pre-med major and will graduate with her undergraduate degree in Kinesiology next spring. She is a member of the MSU Fashion Board, Exercise Science Honors Society, National Collegiate Honors Society, MSU Club Volleyball program, AEC Pre-Health Society, MSU Physicians on The Rise, and a member of the Beta Mu Chapter of Tri Delta Sorority.

Jenna is the daughter of Rick and Tanya Branton of Chipley and Tommy and Amy Kindig of Crestview.

Mortar Board, Inc., is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community. Their motto: Pi Sigma Alpha corresponds to three Greek words representing the ideals of Mortar Board: scholarship, leadership and service.