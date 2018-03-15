The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties recognizes the value in measuring health outcomes and today acknowledged the 2018 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps tool released by the University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. This study highlights the many community factors that influence health and uses established data, much of which is available from the department at www.FLHealthCHARTS.com.

Karen Johnson, Health Officer for FDOH-Holmes/Washington states: “We are very proud to see that the Holmes County Health Ranking for 2018 has improved from number 59 out of 67 counties to number 57. In 2015 Washington County was ranked 66 and they are now at 50. There are many factors that impact these rankings, but the work of community partners, the medical community, and community leaders is very important in improving the health of the county.”

These rankings are a snapshot of the health of counties across the country and they emphasize that health is not a singular effort but a combined work in progress across all community partners. The department works in collaboration with local governments, non-profit organizations, health care facilities, business groups, schools, faith-based organizations and many other stakeholders to improve the health of all people in Holmes and Washington Counties. These rankings use data related to physical environments, social and economic factors, health behaviors and clinical care.

In Holmes and Washington Counties, the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is designed to address specific opportunities for improved health that have been identified by the community. The department has partnered with many stakeholders to implement the CHIP and collaborates regularly to track progress.

In Holmes County, the Healthy Holmes Task Force (HHTF) works to improve the health of Holmes County. Priority areas are healthy lifestyles/chronic disease prevention and behavioral health to include mental health/substance abuse/domestic violence. In Washington County, the Washington Community Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) continues to work on improving the health of Washington County. The WCHIP priority areas are injury/violence prevention, diabetes/obesity prevention, and improving maternal/child health.

To target the obesity and diabetes rates in each county we are excited to offer an evidenced based program called “Prevent T2”. Through this program people are able to become more physically active and learn to eat healthy to prevent diabetes. For more information in joining this program call 547-8500 ext. 0979 or 638-6240 ext. 5079.

To explore more health indicators in your county, visit www.FLHealthCHARTS.com.