Brown obit

Mrs. Hazel Leggett Brown, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 12, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born February 16, 1934 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Wiley Leggett and Annie West Leggett.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Brown; one daughter, Melanie Roseann Brown; three sisters, Julia Brannon, Vertie Mae Lewis and Myrtle Driggers; three brothers, Cratie Leggett, Leonard Leggett and Albert Leggett.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Nelda Williams and husband, Charles of Thorton, WV; two grandsons, Christopher Williams and wife, Jessica and Andrew Williams; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.