Williams obit

Velma Rhea (Shackelford) Williams, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 5, 2018 in the Orlando Health and Rehab. Center of Orlando, FL. She was 61 years old.

Velma was born on May 26, 1956 to the late Isaac Shackelford, Sr. and Mary D. (Moore) Shackelford in Chipley, FL. Being of the Christian faith she was a faithful member of Balls Temple First Born Church in Orlando, FL.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Adonica Williams and Michelle Billings, both of Orlando, FL; seven grandchildren: Mechella Billings, Nyasha Powell, Ashlee Powell, Ariel Powell, Jarius Williams, Jamari Williams, and Ja’Dehn Williams; nine great-grandchildren; seven sisters: Rosemary Jones, Edith Shackelford, Cathy Davis, Eunice Cohen, Jacqueline Moore, Carla Morgan and Mary Tomengo, all of Orlando, FL; four brothers: Isaac Shackelford, Jr. of Arcadia, FL, Carl Tomengo of Orlando, FL, Trent Tomengo of Sanford, FL, and Travis Tomengo of Medford, NY; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held 11 AM EST, Friday, March 16, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Balls Temple First Born Church of Orlando, FL with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing. Committal services will take place 1 PM CST, Saturday, March 17, 2018 from the grounds of the St. Joseph Cemetery in Chipley, FL.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM EST, Thursday, March 15, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Balls Temple First Born Church in Orlando, FL. The remains will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Friday.