by Eleanor Dietrich

This shrub (Aronia arbuitfolia) has lovely clusters of white flowers and pink buds in early spring. It can reach heights of up to ten feet but also blooms when it is much smaller than that. It is relatively common in moist flatwoods, bogs, and along the edges of wet savannas and titi swamps throughout northern Florida. It is in the Rose family of plants, which typically have flowers with five petals and many stamens.