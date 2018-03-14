Jared Zachariah Kent of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. He was 65 years old.

Jared was born on March 19, 1952 to the late Freddie and Florida Everett Kent in Chipley, Florida. Being of the Christian faith, he grew up in the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters: Lola Woodson of Chipley, Florida and Edna McFadden of St. Roberts, Missouri; one brother: Wilford Coleman (Alfredia) of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

A graveside service will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, March 13, 2018 in the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Earl Cooke, officiating and Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.