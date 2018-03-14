Jones obit

Mr. Henry Jones, age 90, of Tampa, Florida and formerly of Stoneville, Mississippi went home to be with the Lord On Monday, March 12th at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He lived in Cottonwood, Alabama for the past ten years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 17th at 2:00 P.M. at the Williams Chapel Community Church in Gordon, Alabama with Rev. Terrence Shaw officiating.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 20th at 12:30 P.M. EST at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Pittman Jones of Tampa, Florida; one son, Henry Jones, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; two daughters: Phyllis Jones and Deborah Jones; one sister, Dorothy Butler of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of other relatives and friends.