Jackson obit

Mr. Joseph Jackson, Sr., 68 of Graceville, Florida departed this life on Wednesday, March 07,2018 in Graceville.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served proudly for his country.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Moore Jackson; children: Tiffany Jackson of West Haven, CT and Joseph Jackson, Jr., of Philadelphia, PA; two grandchildren: Tiffany Jackson and Mercedes Jackson; siblings: Jake Gainer and Lillie Bell Campbell, both of Philadelphia, PA; numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.