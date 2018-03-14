CPD arrests Alford man

An officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercury SUV for an expired tag on Wednesday morning, March 14, at around mid-night. Upon conducting the traffic stop, the officer contacted the passenger of the vehicle, Robert D. Turner, Jr., 33, of Alford, regarding a secondary violation. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Turner had an outstanding warrant for child support. Turner was placed under arrest for the warrant, and a following search found that Turner was in possession of methamphetamine.

Turner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of: possession of a controlled substance w/o a prescription (methamphetamine); outstanding warrant (Jackson County).

Chief Thompson encourages anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310.