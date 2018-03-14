Bonifay man arrested after traffic stop

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man after a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just before midnight, Saturday night, on Union Hill Road, during a patrol of the area.

The driver, Billy Wade Baxley, 24, of Bonifay, FL, appeared to be nervous and admitted to deputies that he had approximately 2 grams of meth with him. During this same time, Deputy K9 Moses was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating two glass pipes and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

Baxley was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail. He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.