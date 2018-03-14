Bay County woman arrested on drug charges

A Bay County woman was booked into the Washington County Jail on a felony drug charge following a traffic stop this weekend.

A traffic stop, just before 6 p.m. last Saturday, was conducted by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies near Acy Road on S.R. 79. During the stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana when approaching the vehicle.

The passenger, 42-year-old Sherri Hagan of Panama City, immediately handed over a clear plastic bag, which contained methamphetamine, stating, “someone gave it to me for my birthday”, when asked if she was in possession of anything illegal. Also found in Hagan’s backpack were two marijuana pipes and hypodermic needles.

Hagan was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.