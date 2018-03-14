Andrews presented with elected officials certificate

Council member Tracy Andrews was presented with an Institute of Elected Municipal Officials certificate when the Chipley City Council met for their monthly meeting Tuesday night. Mayor Tommy Sasser made the presentation.

The following agenda items were approved.

Ordinance No. 950 (first reading) – Amendment to Chapter 19 Utilities

Resolution No. 18-08 – Rural Area of Opportunity (RAO). This will document the terms and conditions of the implementation of the RAO.

Resolution No. 18-09 – FDOT Municipal Small County Outreach Program Application. This is for improvements to 3rd Street and Church Avenue.

Resolution No. 18-10 – FDOT Municipal Small County Outreach Program Application. This is for improvements to 7th Street.

CRA Building Exterior Improvement Plan Grant – Chipley Redevelopment Agency. This provides $3,000 per approved project for commercial exterior improvements.

CRA Exterior Infrastructure Assistance Program Grant – Chipley Redevelopment Agency. This provides $3,000 per approved project for commercial exterior improvements.

CRA Permit and Impact Fee Grant Program for Business Grant – Chipley Redevelopment Agency. This provides $6,000 per approved facade for commercial redevelopment.

CRA Building Interior Improvement Program Grant – Chipley Redevelopment Agency. This provides $3,000 per approved project for commercial exterior infrastructure assistance.

Old Historical Society Building Demolition Quote – GAC Contractors – 854 Main St. This demolishes, removes and dresses up the location.

Planning & Zoning Recommendation – Request for Development Order – One River Two Bears LLC. This approves the remodeling of an existing home site into an auto sales lot and office.

An Economic Development Alcohol Ordinance discussion was tabled.