Debra LaRhea York, 62, of Marianna, died Friday, March 9, 2018 at her residence.

Debra was born May 21, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan. Her hobbies include fishing, camping, and spending time with family.

Debra is survived by her daughters, April Reynolds and Michael Broome, and Amanda Speedling and husband, Larry; son, Joey Baxley; sister, Derel Webb and husband, Frankie; grandchildren, Kyle and Dylan Clark, C.J. and Jasmine Caulk, Charlotte Reynolds.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.