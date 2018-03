The Washington County School Board will hold the following workshops and meeting.

Workshop – (Hope School) – Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:00 PM

Workshop – (School Safety) – Monday, April 2, 2018 at 4:00 PM

Workshop – (Teacher Graduate Tuition Reimbursement Program) Monday, April 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM

Regular Board Meeting – Monday, April 9, 2018 at 5:00 PM