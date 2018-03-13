School Board recognizes Lana Bush as Sunshine State Scholar

Vernon High School junior Lana Bush was recognized as a Sunshine State Scholar when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, March 12. Bush has a 4.6 grade point average, and has contributed 100 hours of community service.

The following consent items were approved.

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval of Minutes (Feb 12 Workshop and Regular Board Meeting; Feb. 26 Executive Session)

Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of the 2018­-2019 WCSD Calendar

Approval of Vernon High School ROTC out­ of­ state travel to Valdosta, Georgia on May 5, 2018

Approval of Vernon High School Band out­ of­ state travel to Valdosta, Georgia on April 7­8, 2018

Approval of contractual agreement between FPTC and Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center

Approval of Scope of Services between FPTC and Florida Department of Corrections

Approval of Lease Agreement between FPTC and Xerox

Approval of add ­on Endorsement for Driver Education/Traffic Safety

Approval add­ on Endorsement for Athletic Coaching/Sports Medicine

Approval of purchase order to PAEC for Virtual Franchise

Approval of purchase order to ZSpace for Okeechobee (OYDC)

Approval of purchase order to Dell, Inc. for Okeechobee (OYDC)

Approval of Pitney Bowes Postage Machine Lease ­ District Office

Approval of purchase for district vehicle

Approval of 2018­-2019 Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) Annual Dues

The following personnel items were approved.

District: retirement of Adel Roche, food service; employment of Mariah Dodd, behavior analyst; Sheryl JonesCapps, AVID tutor

Florida Panhandle Technical College: resignation of Wendy Williams, financial aid officer

Kate Smith Elementary: resignation of Bridgette Forward, paraprofessional; change Ashlyn Jefferies, paraprofessional, from 6 to 7 hours per day; employment of Savannah Lerner, paraprofessional

Okeechobee: leave without pay for Willie Huggins, disciplinary specialist

Roulhac Middle School: employment of Sheryl JonesCapps, paraprofessional; employment of Jarrett Segers, paraprofessional

Transportation: resignation of Cynthia Zabell, bus driver; employment of Samuel Brandy, mechanic at Vernon bus garage

Vernon Middle School: employment of Shannon Wilson, paraprofessional