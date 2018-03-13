School Board recognizes Lana Bush as Sunshine State Scholar

Lana Bush with Superintendent Joe Taylor

Vernon High School junior Lana Bush was recognized as a Sunshine State Scholar when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, March 12. Bush has a 4.6 grade point average, and has contributed 100 hours of community service.

The following consent items were approved.

  • Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
  • Approval of Minutes (Feb 12 Workshop and Regular Board Meeting; Feb. 26 Executive Session)
  • Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
  • Approval of the 2018­-2019 WCSD Calendar
  • Approval of Vernon High School ROTC out­ of­ state travel to Valdosta, Georgia on May 5, 2018
  • Approval of Vernon High School Band out­ of­ state travel to Valdosta, Georgia on April 7­8, 2018
  • Approval of contractual agreement between FPTC and Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center
  • Approval of Scope of Services between FPTC and Florida Department of Corrections
  • Approval of Lease Agreement between FPTC and Xerox
  • Approval of add ­on Endorsement for Driver Education/Traffic Safety
  • Approval add­ on Endorsement for Athletic Coaching/Sports Medicine
  • Approval of purchase order to PAEC for Virtual Franchise
  • Approval of purchase order to ZSpace for Okeechobee (OYDC)
  • Approval of purchase order to Dell, Inc. for Okeechobee (OYDC)
  • Approval of Pitney Bowes Postage Machine Lease ­ District Office
  • Approval of purchase for district vehicle
  • Approval of 2018­-2019 Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) Annual Dues

The following personnel items were approved.

District: retirement of Adel Roche, food service; employment of Mariah Dodd, behavior analyst; Sheryl JonesCapps, AVID tutor

Florida Panhandle Technical College: resignation of Wendy Williams, financial aid officer

Kate Smith Elementary: resignation of Bridgette Forward, paraprofessional; change Ashlyn Jefferies, paraprofessional, from 6 to 7 hours per day; employment of Savannah Lerner, paraprofessional

Okeechobee: leave without pay for Willie Huggins, disciplinary specialist

Roulhac Middle School: employment of Sheryl JonesCapps, paraprofessional; employment of Jarrett Segers, paraprofessional

Transportation: resignation of Cynthia Zabell, bus driver; employment of Samuel Brandy, mechanic at Vernon bus garage

Vernon Middle School: employment of Shannon Wilson, paraprofessional

