School Board recognizes Lana Bush as Sunshine State Scholar

Vernon High School junior Lana Bush was recognized as a Sunshine State Scholar when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, March 12. Bush has a 4.6 grade point average, and has contributed 100 hours of community service.
The following consent items were approved.
- Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Approval of Minutes (Feb 12 Workshop and Regular Board Meeting; Feb. 26 Executive Session)
- Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
- Approval of the 2018-2019 WCSD Calendar
- Approval of Vernon High School ROTC out of state travel to Valdosta, Georgia on May 5, 2018
- Approval of Vernon High School Band out of state travel to Valdosta, Georgia on April 78, 2018
- Approval of contractual agreement between FPTC and Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Approval of Scope of Services between FPTC and Florida Department of Corrections
- Approval of Lease Agreement between FPTC and Xerox
- Approval of add on Endorsement for Driver Education/Traffic Safety
- Approval add on Endorsement for Athletic Coaching/Sports Medicine
- Approval of purchase order to PAEC for Virtual Franchise
- Approval of purchase order to ZSpace for Okeechobee (OYDC)
- Approval of purchase order to Dell, Inc. for Okeechobee (OYDC)
- Approval of Pitney Bowes Postage Machine Lease District Office
- Approval of purchase for district vehicle
- Approval of 2018-2019 Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) Annual Dues
The following personnel items were approved.
District: retirement of Adel Roche, food service; employment of Mariah Dodd, behavior analyst; Sheryl JonesCapps, AVID tutor
Florida Panhandle Technical College: resignation of Wendy Williams, financial aid officer
Kate Smith Elementary: resignation of Bridgette Forward, paraprofessional; change Ashlyn Jefferies, paraprofessional, from 6 to 7 hours per day; employment of Savannah Lerner, paraprofessional
Okeechobee: leave without pay for Willie Huggins, disciplinary specialist
Roulhac Middle School: employment of Sheryl JonesCapps, paraprofessional; employment of Jarrett Segers, paraprofessional
Transportation: resignation of Cynthia Zabell, bus driver; employment of Samuel Brandy, mechanic at Vernon bus garage
Vernon Middle School: employment of Shannon Wilson, paraprofessional