Pastor Cathy Crider invites all to come to revival at Fountain Victory Tabernacle, Thursday – Saturday, March 22-24, at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Cliff Kirkland of the Kirkland Family, from Douglas, GA. The church is located at 18801 Highway 231 in Fountain, beside the Family Dollar Store. For more information, please call 850-814-0452.

