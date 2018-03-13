Large bust in Jackson County leads to arrest in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has one man behind bars on drug charges following a search warrant in Jackson County, which led to a large number of drugs and firearms being located. WCSO states they foresee future arrests stemming from the information obtained during these investigations.

Following an extensive investigation by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a search warrant was conducted at a Jackson County residence, near the Washington County line. Found during the search were numerous types of firearms, a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, synthetic marijuana, and several types of prescription medications.

Information obtained during the investigation led investigators to a residence on Waller Road, in Washington County. With cooperation from our local state probation office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office was able to secure the arrest of 35-year-old Brandon Donald Taylor.

When investigators arrived at Taylor’s residence, a search was performed and Taylor was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a small plastic bag containing several prescription pills, marijuana, and a metal pipe.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a new legend drug, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of paraphernalia.

“Great teamwork which resulted from the cooperation of multiple agencies and citizens reporting their concerns, made these arrests possible,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “These cases are another example of the importance of the tips called in by concerned citizens of our communities. We are constantly asking the public, if you see something, say something. This is a result of them doing just that and we are grateful.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.