Introduction to Archaeology for Kids

Date: Thursday, March 15 ~ Time: 3:30 pm til 4:30 pm

Location: Washington County Public Library, 1444 W Jackson Ave, Chipley

Description: What do archaeologists do, exactly? If dinosaurs and rocks come to mind, this is the presentation for you! Learn about the science of archaeology, its role as part of the field of anthropology, where archaeologists work, and how they discover and protect our cultural heritage. Appropriate for all ages, this fun and informative show sets the stage for understanding how archaeology preserves our past for the present and future!

This event is free and open to the public.

Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) is co-hosting this event. FPAN’s mission is to promote and facilitate the conservation, study and public understanding of Florida’s archaeological heritage.