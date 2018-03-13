BCF holds Biblical Interpretation Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville recently hosted the “Grasping God’s Word: Biblical Interpretation Conference” leaving participants with a completely new way of studying God’s Word. The conference held on March 5 and 6 led participants in properly reading and interpreting different sections of scripture in context. Dr. Daniel Hays was the guest speaker of the conference, speaking in chapel both days and leading several sessions that extended the conversation and provided tremendous insight into studying the Bible.

Among the many accomplishments of Hays, he co-authored Grasping God’s Word: A Hands-On Approach to Reading, Interpreting, and Applying the Bible, the textbook used by BCF students enrolled in the hermeneutics course. The conference was an exceptional experience for students as they had the opportunity to learn first-hand from the author of their textbook and ask him questions they had while studying the text. The conference included local pastors and individuals from the community who had a desire to learn more about interpreting the Word of God.

On Monday, Hays spoke during chapel exploring the major components of the interpretive journey while applying them to a single verse of scripture, Jeremiah 29:11. In the second session, which was held in the college dining facility, the Deese Center, Hays explained how to apply the interpretive journey while reading and studying the Gospels. He concluded the day by demonstrating how to read inter-textually in the Gospels and Old Testament Narrative.

Tuesday’s sessions began in the R. C. Mills Center where Hays covered the various challenges encountered when reading and interpreting Predicative Prophecy followed by the chapel session focused primarily on reading and interpreting the Old Testament Law. Hays highlighted the fact that even though it is Old Testament Law, it is still scripture that needs to be understood and applied. The conference ended with a time of questions and answers in the Gallery of the Deese Center.

According to participants, they walked away from the conference with a better understanding of how to properly read and interpret the Bible in context so that they can better apply the concepts and commands in their life. For more information on upcoming conferences held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at baptistcollege.edu.