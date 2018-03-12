Welch obit

Mrs. Melinda Ann Brown Welch, age 40, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 11, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Curry.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Roger and Cora Brown of Chipley, Florida; children: Shontrey B. Brown and Danielle Brown; siblings: Lillian and husband Dewayne Dixon, Sylvia Brown, Crosby Carswell, Phillip Brown, William Brown, Derrick Brown and Jamie Brown; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Christian Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 2 PM, Sunday, March 18, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel (located at the funeral home), Graceville, Florida with Elder Michael Killings officiating, under the directions Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.