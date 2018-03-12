Ritner obit

Carolyn Joan Ritner, age 77 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday night, March 9, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 27, 1940 to the late McKinnon Truette and Theda (Kirkland) Truette in Panama City, FL.

Carolyn has been a resident of Chipley since 1953 moving from ponce de Leon, FL and she is a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Chipley.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Ritner of Chipley, FL. two daughters, Cindy Smith and husband Tim of Chipley, FL, Dena Brock of Chipley, FL, one brother, Randell Truette and wife Mina of Chipley, FL, five grandchildren, Jessica Brock and wife Rebecca, Tisha Davis and husband Alan, Tancy Carroll and husband Cody, Jason Smith and wife Ruby, Jamie Lunsford and husband Jared and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Patton and Reverend Tim Brigham officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.