Padgett obit

Katie Esther Padgett, 93, passed away March 11, 2018, in Jackson Hospital surrounded by her family.

Katie was born January 10, 1925, in Marianna, to Elijah and Rhea Padgett. She was a gentle, Christian lady who lived a simple, modest life. She was a hard-worker and enjoyed serving others. Katie graduated from Marianna High School in 1942. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Kynesville, where she served as a church officer and taught Primary Sunday School for many, many years. Most recently, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Marianna.

Katie retired in 1986, as a bookkeeper, from Florida Public Utilities where she worked for over 40 years. She volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and she loved gardening and yard-work, fishing, and was an exceptional seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Augustus and Rhea Martin Padgett; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Myrtle Padgett; brother-in-laws, Arnold Lambe and George D. “Pete” Hilton, and sister-in-law, Betty Padgett.

Katie is survived by her brother, John Padgett; sisters, Lola Lambe and Eddie Hilton, all of Marianna, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Jeff Powell officiating. Private family interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home at 8415 Buck Lake Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32317.