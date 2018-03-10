PANAMA CITY – The Florida Highway Patrol is announcing a Roadside Sobriety Safety Checkpoint. The checkpoint will start on March 16, 2018 at 8:00 PM and end March 17, 2018 at 1:00 AM.

The Roadside Safety Checkpoint will take place on State Road 30 one tenth of a mile east of the Dupont Bridge in Bay County. Warning devices will be placed in strategic locations leading up to the checkpoint for the safety and protection of motorists and officers. During the operation, vehicles will be stopped to check for driver impairment and other violations of Florida law.

The Florida Highway Patrol encourages motorists not to drink and drive. Please select a designated driver if your plans include alcohol.