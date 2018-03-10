Register obit

Mr. William Arky Register, age 66, of Graceville, Florida passed away March 8, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. He was born February 17, 1952 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Ausburn William Register and Mildred Barner Register.

Mr. Register is survived by one daughter, Rachel Barefield and husband Jesse of Graceville, FL; two sons, Spencer Register and Wesley Register both of Panama City, FL; one sister, Gail Golden and husband James of Graceville, FL; five grandchildren, Tuzdae Register, Keith Register, Paul Selph, Lindzee and Shane; one nephew, Brian Golden and wife Terri; one niece, Stacy Wright and husband Jason; two great-nieces, Haley Granger Neeham and Ivy Lynn Golden; one great-great-niece, Madison Needham.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 10, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Collins Old Mill Cemetery in Graceville, FL with Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.